SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $256.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.20. SiTime has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

