SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of SPSC opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SPS Commerce by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

