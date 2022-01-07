Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

PGZ stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

