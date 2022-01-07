Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.63 Per Share

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PHP opened at GBX 150 ($2.02) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21.

PHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.21) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

