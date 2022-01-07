Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,503 shares of company stock worth $33,964,126 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 6,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

