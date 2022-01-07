CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of CHSCL opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. CHS has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $30.28.
