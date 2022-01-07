RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

RIV opened at $16.60 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 16,557 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

