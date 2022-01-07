Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

PHD stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

