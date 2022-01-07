Honest Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $7,001.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00070202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.04 or 0.07627521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00074133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.90 or 0.99146885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

