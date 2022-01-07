ZKSwap Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $62.10 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00070202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.04 or 0.07627521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00074133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.90 or 0.99146885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007737 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

