C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $124.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.75.

CHRW stock opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

