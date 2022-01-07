Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS.

Shares of HELE opened at $235.60 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $201.02 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.83.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

