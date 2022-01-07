Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $590.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $590.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
FICO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.63.
NYSE FICO opened at $443.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.
In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
