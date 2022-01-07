Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $590.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $590.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.63.

NYSE FICO opened at $443.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

