ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OGS. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.17.

NYSE OGS opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

