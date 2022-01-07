WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $234.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.63. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of -0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

