Matthew Lang Sells 4,475 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.75. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.