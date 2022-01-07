Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $225.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average of $189.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29.
In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.