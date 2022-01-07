Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $225.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average of $189.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.