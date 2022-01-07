The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) to “Buy”

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of COUR opened at $23.41 on Friday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $272,043.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,177 shares of company stock worth $6,286,126 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Coursera by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,344,000 after buying an additional 8,129,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 16,371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 954,307 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.