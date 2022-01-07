Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,314 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $737,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $2,354,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

