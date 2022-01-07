TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Fortinet worth $172,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 114.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $314.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

