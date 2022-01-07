TD Asset Management Inc. Has $156.54 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $156,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B increased its holdings in American Tower by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $264.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.47. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.