TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,103 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lam Research worth $137,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.88.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $701.91 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

