TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,017 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of S&P Global worth $111,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,029,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.60.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $451.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

