Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,879,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.36.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

