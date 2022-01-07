Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $312.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

