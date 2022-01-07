THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THKLY. Citigroup downgraded THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $12.54 on Friday. THK has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.00 and a beta of 1.24.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

