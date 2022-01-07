Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 115,418 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,130,069 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

