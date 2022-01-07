Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to “Sector Perform”

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

