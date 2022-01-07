Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) PT Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

