Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $474,605.75 and $2,087.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,360.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.13 or 0.07670219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00316602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.20 or 0.00937663 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00072990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.00478320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00269115 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,963,720 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,177 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

