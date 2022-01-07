JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $60.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423,133 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

