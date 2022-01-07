Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $208.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $181.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.35.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average is $185.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

