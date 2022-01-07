McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $282.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $232.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $269.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 89,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

