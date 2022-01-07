Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. Raymond James raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE:MPW opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

