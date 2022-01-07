Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

LYFT stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock worth $1,666,275. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

