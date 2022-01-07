Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at $129,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

