Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,584 over the last 90 days. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after acquiring an additional 326,919 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 117,004 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,986,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,415,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

