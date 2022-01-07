Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT at $14.06

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.06.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTCI opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.