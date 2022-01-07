Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Short Interest Down 55.2% in December

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 119.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 61,864 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 520,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,937,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 440,266 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

