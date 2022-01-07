Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 59.6% in December

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the November 30th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 277,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

XBIO opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 511.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.