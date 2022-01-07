Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DoorDash, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.68.

DASH stock opened at $137.28 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion and a PE ratio of -38.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day moving average of $187.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $9,451,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,637,286 shares of company stock worth $2,148,685,264. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

