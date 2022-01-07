Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Insulet Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $260.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.73 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Insulet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Insulet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

