Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. 954,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,076. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.
In other news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
