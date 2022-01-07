Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. 954,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,076. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

In other news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

