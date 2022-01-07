Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the November 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ALBKY opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.