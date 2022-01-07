Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,900

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.08) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($37.07) to GBX 3,061 ($41.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,245 ($43.73) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,734.50 ($36.85).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 3,079 ($41.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,014.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,222.98. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,829 ($38.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($49.94). The company has a market cap of £9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

