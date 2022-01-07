Zacks Investment Research Lowers ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Hold

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

