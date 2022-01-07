Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Shares of EBMT opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $156.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $2,151,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

