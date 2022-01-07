Ric Lewis Purchases 1,046 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,270.83).

Ric Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ric Lewis purchased 1,096 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,167.44 ($4,268.21).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 300 ($4.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £17.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 243.20 ($3.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 305.40 ($4.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 292.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.38) to GBX 335 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329 ($4.43).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

