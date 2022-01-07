Ric Lewis Purchases 1,046 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,270.83).
Ric Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Ric Lewis purchased 1,096 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,167.44 ($4,268.21).
Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 300 ($4.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £17.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 243.20 ($3.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 305.40 ($4.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 292.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.06.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
