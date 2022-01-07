Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) to Sell

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

DNMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $753.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.51.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $383,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

