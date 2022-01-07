Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires £9,620.65 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) insider Derek Mapp purchased 14,801 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,620.65 ($12,964.09).

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 62.30 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.23. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £889.63 million and a P/E ratio of 17.31.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.24) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.24) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.