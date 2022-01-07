Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires £9,620.65 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) insider Derek Mapp purchased 14,801 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,620.65 ($12,964.09).
Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 62.30 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.23. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £889.63 million and a P/E ratio of 17.31.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.